The Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium at Chequamegon High School in Park Falls recently received a facelift.
Seating in the auditorium dated back to 1979, when the high school was originally built. According to Chequamegon School District (CSD) head custodian Kevin Schuelke, the seating showed wear and tear, and some seats were no longer in working order, such as not returning to proper position after use, or not having a full operational fold-down, tablet-size workspace. Additionally, parts were becoming difficult or impossible to find.
