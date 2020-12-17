Braden Janacek

Braden Janacek looks for a shot against Prentice on Dec. 7.

 PHOTO BY ALLIE KOTKE

The Phillips High School boys' basketball team ran into a buzzsaw at Auburndale on Friday, Dec. 11.

The Apaches rolled to a 42-14 first-half lead en route to a 75-41 victory.

