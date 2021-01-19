MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is again limiting who can interact with him on social media two years after a federal judge found he had unconstitutionally blocked a liberal group from following him on Twitter.

The Republican Vos on Sunday criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a pair of tweets. But he limited replies to those tweets to only the 768 accounts he follows, leaving out his toughest critics, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

