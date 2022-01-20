WAUSAU — The Northcentral Technical College (NTC) Foundation announced Jan. 6 that 264 scholarships totaling more than $218,000 were awarded to Wisconsin students who will be pursuing higher education at the school in the spring 2022 term.
The following area students were among the scholarship recipients. The funds are to help students finance their education while pursuing their dreams, according to the NTC Foundation.
