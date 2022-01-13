WHITEWATER — Four area residents were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester, according to a Jan. 10 press release. In order to make the dean’s list, students must demonstrate academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

The students include Garrett Blomberg, of Ogema, who is studying General Business; Kayleigh Denruiter-Kowalewski, of Brantwood, who is studying elementary education; and two Phillips residents, Tony Kaster, who is currently studying with an undeclared major, and Virginia McMillan, who is studying accounting.

