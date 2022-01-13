WHITEWATER — Four area residents were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester, according to a Jan. 10 press release. In order to make the dean’s list, students must demonstrate academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
The students include Garrett Blomberg, of Ogema, who is studying General Business; Kayleigh Denruiter-Kowalewski, of Brantwood, who is studying elementary education; and two Phillips residents, Tony Kaster, who is currently studying with an undeclared major, and Virginia McMillan, who is studying accounting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.