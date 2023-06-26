Archie M. Schmidt, 87, of Geneseo, IL passed away on June 19, 2023. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 1 in Geneseo, IL. Funeral services will take place later this year in Phillips, WI. Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation checks can be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association and mailed to Teri Unterreiner, 9 Harbor Point Ct., Lake Saint Louis MO 63367. Credit card donations can be made at www.alz.org/sccwalk (Alzheimer’s Association-St. Charles County, MO Walk to End Alzheimers) click the Donate button and “Donate to a team”, search “Teri’s ALZ Stars”. Family members and friends will be walking in this 3-mile walk on Sept. 23 in memory of Archie. All proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

  

