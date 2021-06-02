MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Aquila Resources plans to sell its interests in copper and gold deposits in northern Wisconsin to a start-up company for about $5.8 million.

The Toronto-based company wants to focus on building its proposed Back Forty mine near the Menominee River in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. If the sale is approved, Aquila would receive nearly $2.5 million in cash and an ownership share of the new company worth about $3.3 million.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments