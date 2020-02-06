The aquaponics lab in Linda Hill’s third-grade classroom at Park Falls Elementary School is a micro-ecosystem creating a symbiotic relationship between fish and plants. Dirty water is pumped from the tank below to the plant bed above, where it is filtered by the plants and clean water is then dispersed back into the tank for the fish.
Third graders gathered for a photo near their aquaponics lab after sharing what they’ve learned so far about life cycles.
Photo by Seth Carlson
The aquaponics lab in Linda Hill’s third-grade classroom at Park Falls Elementary School is a micro-ecosystem creating a symbiotic relationship between fish and plants. Dirty water is pumped from the tank below to the plant bed above, where it is filtered by the plants and clean water is then dispersed back into the tank for the fish.
Photo by Seth Carlson
A third-grader feeds the fish, a daily task the students do in turns.
Photo by Seth Carlson
Herbs currently growing in the aquaponics garden are, from left, basil, thyme, and mint.
It’s February, but third graders at Park Falls Elementary will soon be eating a fresh salad made from leafy greens they’ve grown in their classroom.
Students in Linda Hill and Jacob Spies' classes are growing mint, basil, and thyme with a homemade aquaponics set up — a fish tank that supplies nutrients and water to a bed of floating plants. It is a symbiotic environment that benefits not just the plants and fish, but also the students learning about life cycles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.