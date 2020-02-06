It’s February, but third graders at Park Falls Elementary will soon be eating a fresh salad made from leafy greens they’ve grown in their classroom.

Students in Linda Hill and Jacob Spies' classes are growing mint, basil, and thyme with a homemade aquaponics set up — a fish tank that supplies nutrients and water to a bed of floating plants. It is a symbiotic environment that benefits not just the plants and fish, but also the students learning about life cycles.

