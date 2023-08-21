Anthony “Tony” Vincent Turicek was born into this world on July 2, 1934, and transitioned into eternal life early on August 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Dagmar “Dottie” or “Dasa” Turicek; three children and their spouses: Sandy (Turicek) and Steve Pernecky, Pam (Turicek) and Bob Chojnacki, and Daryl Turicek and Holly Doggett; four grandchildren: Nicholas “Nick” and wife Broghan Turicek, Grace Pernecky, Joseph Pernecky, and Andrea Chojnacki. Tony is also survived by sisters Joane “Pep” Stachowiak and Helen Pass, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents, Joseph Turicik and Anna K. (Fojtik) Turicik, predeceased him, along with several siblings and their spouses, nieces and nephews.

Tony grew up on his family’s farm in Phillips, Wisconsin. He joined the National Guard and then the U.S. Army, where he served as a cook. As a young man, he worked construction jobs, including Samson the Gorilla’s dwelling at the Milwaukee Zoo, and then he took up the trade of meat cutting, mostly for Sentry Foods, for the next 45 years. He had a strong work ethic and sense of discipline; in his entire career, he took only 3 sick days. He did not completely retire until his 82nd birthday and continued to take care of business at home until the end, an early-riser who always started off his day with purpose.

  

