...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KSE
Anthony “Tony” Vincent Turicek was born into this world on July 2, 1934, and transitioned into eternal life early on August 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Dagmar “Dottie” or “Dasa” Turicek; three children and their spouses: Sandy (Turicek) and Steve Pernecky, Pam (Turicek) and Bob Chojnacki, and Daryl Turicek and Holly Doggett; four grandchildren: Nicholas “Nick” and wife Broghan Turicek, Grace Pernecky, Joseph Pernecky, and Andrea Chojnacki. Tony is also survived by sisters Joane “Pep” Stachowiak and Helen Pass, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents, Joseph Turicik and Anna K. (Fojtik) Turicik, predeceased him, along with several siblings and their spouses, nieces and nephews.
Tony grew up on his family’s farm in Phillips, Wisconsin. He joined the National Guard and then the U.S. Army, where he served as a cook. As a young man, he worked construction jobs, including Samson the Gorilla’s dwelling at the Milwaukee Zoo, and then he took up the trade of meat cutting, mostly for Sentry Foods, for the next 45 years. He had a strong work ethic and sense of discipline; in his entire career, he took only 3 sick days. He did not completely retire until his 82nd birthday and continued to take care of business at home until the end, an early-riser who always started off his day with purpose.
