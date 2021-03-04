Despite an early morning temperature at 15 degrees below zero, bright and sunny skies quickly warmed temperatures up to the low 20s on Butternut Lake for an ice fishing contest Feb. 20. This brought out a really good crowd, with nearly 250 anglers out trying their luck. However, the sunny skies and high-pressure system kept overall fishing success rather low. But some anglers always figure out a way to catch fish and a total of 52 fish were brought into the registration station. This included 14 northern pike, 15 walleye, 13 perch, and 10 crappie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.