Gabby McCorison with 34 1/2 in northern pike

Gabby McCorison with the largest northern pike registered on Butternut Lake Feb. 20. This beauty measured 34 1/2 inches.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Despite an early morning temperature at 15 degrees below zero, bright and sunny skies quickly warmed temperatures up to the low 20s on Butternut Lake for an ice fishing contest Feb. 20. This brought out a really good crowd, with nearly 250 anglers out trying their luck. However, the sunny skies and high-pressure system kept overall fishing success rather low. But some anglers always figure out a way to catch fish and a total of 52 fish were brought into the registration station. This included 14 northern pike, 15 walleye, 13 perch, and 10 crappie.

Northern Pike

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments