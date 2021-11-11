Pork tenderloin and pork sirloin roast are approved by the American Heart Association for their lean protein and nutrient-rich qualities. Naturally low in sodium and a good source of potassium, they can help regulate blood pressure.

Today’s pork is leaner and safer to eat a little “pink.” Sorry, Mom, but these days it doesn’t need to be overcooked and dried out. If the tenderloins are frozen, don’t thaw the meat on the counter, but rather in the refrigerator or in a microwave, and cook it immediately after defrosting in the microwave.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments