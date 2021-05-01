Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ON SATURDAY... A warm and dry day is forecast today across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin with near critical fire weather conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, with possibly a few lower 80s from the Brainerd Lakes through the Hayward and Philips areas. Afternoon relative humidity is expected to dip to 25 to 35 percent in northeast Minnesota, and 28 to 38 percent in northwest Wisconsin, with higher values near Lake Superior and other inland lakes. Afternoon winds will be strongest for the Arrowhead and Iron Range with northwest winds of 10-15 mph with gusts to near 20 mph. Elsewhere across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, northwest winds will be slightly weaker at around 10 mph with gusts of 15-20 mph. Check restrictions and the fire danger before burning.