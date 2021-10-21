While recently discussing foods featuring wild rice, a friend was telling me about a popular, delicious meatloaf they enjoyed at the Rustic Inn Cafe near Two Harbors, Minn.
Since I spend a lot of time thinking about wild rice, in the fall especially, I just couldn’t resist trying their recipe posted online. I adapted it slightly to reduce the amount of seasoning and served it draped over homemade garlic mashed potatoes with just a drizzle of gravy. Maybe you’d prefer accompanying it with good-quality small red potatoes, smashed and seasoned to taste, or roasting it free-form alongside large chunks of root vegetables or brussels sprouts. Plus, there’s an added bonus: University of Minnesota experts have discovered that adding cooked wild rice to raw ground meat mixtures and then freezing them shaped in loaves, meatballs, patties, etc., extends freezer life, in addition to adding nutrition and more interesting texture.
