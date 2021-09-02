We just enjoyed another wonderful meal at the popular Robin’s Nest! My very first column in the Sawyer County Gazette in Sept. 2012 was an interview with owners, Carol and Tom Mahoney, along with their son, the chef. Here’s the delicious recipe Carol generously shared with me that day. As you may recall, wild rice is near and dear to my culinary heart. So since historically this is the week I would have been demonstrating cultivated wild rice recipes at the Minnesota State Fair all day, I needed to share some ideas. This savory zucchini creation would also make a special brunch offering, especially with a poached or basted egg on top. Wild rice is usually harvested and featured in late September---but why wait? Happy Labor Day!
