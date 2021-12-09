...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Sure, I’m a couple of weeks late for Thanksgiving, but these delicious takes on traditional green beans and mashed potatoes are worth trying for upcoming holiday meals.
The wonderful deconstructed stir-fried green bean casserole is adapted from Bon Appetit, and the earthy Scandinavian mashed root vegetable side dish is from Rick Rodgers’ Mississippi Memories cookbook. It’s delicious even without using the “swedes” (rutabagas), but they are rich in valuable antioxidants to help us stay healthy.
