Attempting to eat more plants, a few weeks ago I grabbed a bag of frozen non-meat patties to try. Thankfully, the Impossible Foods brand I bought was rated highest for taste and texture, according to culinary experts, and is recommended for any ground beef applications.
Adapting a Food Network recipe, I successfully substituted the patties, thin, soft multigrain flatbread, shredded smoked gouda and lots of stone-ground mustard, not admitting to guests that it wasn’t actually beef. Another ‘Impossible’ victory was my husband’s reaction to these baked potatoes, saying they’re perhaps the best he’s had!
This Cook’s Illustrated version calls for traditional starchy russets, but yellow (or Yukon Gold) potatoes, containing less starch, weren’t quite as fluffy, but offer a velvety and simply delicious accompaniment.
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY MELTS
4 Impossible Foods plant-based burger patties, thawed.
1 stick butter, divided
1 whole large onion, halved and sliced
2 multigrain flatbreads (approximately 9 x 8 inches) or 8 slices of rye bread.
2-3 tablespoons of prepared mustard
8 slices of cheese (Swiss, Gouda, Havarti, Provolone, Muenster, etc.)
1. In a skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook slowly until golden brown and soft, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a separate skillet over medium-high heat. Salt and pepper the patties; sear about 2 minutes on each side until just done in the middle, to about 135 degrees.
3. Assemble the patty melts: Spread some mustard over the flatbread rectangle. Place 2 slices of cheese on the short side half, top with two patties, half of the onions, another slice of cheese on each patty and then fold over the flatbread. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 2 more sandwiches.
4. On a clean griddle or large cast iron skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and grill one rectangle until golden brown over medium heat. Remove and add another tablespoon of butter to the pan or grill, flip the rectangle to the other side and cook until golden brown and crisp, and cheese is melted. Repeat with the remaining flatbread. Cut each flatbread in two and serve immediately. Serves 4
NOTE: If using bread slices, layer with mustard, cheese slice, patty, 1/4 of the onions, a cheese slice and mustard-spreaded bread slice; cook the 4 sandwiches in butter as above.
BEST BAKED POTATOES
4 (7 to 9 ounce) russet potatoes (or yellow or Yukon Gold) unpeeled, pricked lightly with fork in 6 places.
1 tablespoon of vegetable oil (or olive oil spray)
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, dissolve 2 tablespoons of salt into 2/2 cup of water and dip all potatoes in the salted water. Place potatoes on a rack, on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the center of each potato reaches 205 degrees, about 45 to 60 minutes.
2. Remove potatoes from the oven and brush or spray all over with oil. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
3. To serve: Remove from the oven and lightly smash against a cutting board (Martha Stewart’s trick) or make X slits on top to open. Season as desired and serve immediately. Serves 4
