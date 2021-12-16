When holiday overnight guests wake up hungry, sometimes it’s fun to surprise them with more than bagels, toast or cereal. Whether you call it a pannekoeken, German or Finnish pancake, or a Dutch Baby, this delicious puffy pancake makes an entrance on the brunch table, or for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.

Most recipes call for preheating butter in the pan before cooking the pancake, but it puffed up beautifully with this simple method. The versatile tart recipe is adapted from Food Network magazine and uses convenient puff pastry.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments