...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Anna Mae Bleck, 97, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home. Anna Mae was born on May 8, 1925, to Frank and Anna M (Link) Weinzinger, in Phillips.
Anna Mae was the youngest of five children and was a lifelong resident of the Town of Elk. Anna Mae was married to Harold E. Bleck on September 22, 1945, in Rib Lake, WI. She was a very loving and caring person. Anna Mae was a stay-at-home mother until her children went to school. She started her career at Pleasant View Nursing Home, working as a CNA for many years and moving her way up to the Assistant Administrator. After her retirement, she continued to volunteer her time to care for the residents. Anna Mae liked to cook and bake for her family. She enjoyed polka dancing and was a member of the Happy Dancers Polka Club.
