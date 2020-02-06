The Park Falls American Legion Hall was abuzz Saturday, Feb. 1 for Cub Scout Pack 551’s annual Pinewood Derby. Food, soft drinks, and children’s games with prizes awarded were all a part of race day.
Entries are limited to gravity-powered wooden cars that weigh no more than 5 ounces. Inspection and weigh-in of all entries take place immediately before the races begin. A metal track is positioned atop tables and the raised end boasts the starting gates, where four cars are placed in position. A lever releases the cars which zoom freely down the track to the finish line. 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishes light up electronically, and times appear on the leaderboard via computer. The cars are captured in soft foam material at the finish so that no damage occurs to them, and they are carried back to the starting line by adult volunteers. Following several heats, first, second and third place winners are determined, and trophies/medals awarded at the end of all races.
