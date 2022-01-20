...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
From left, AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary member Carol Lapp, driver Andy Sherry, Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan and member Mae Mattison, during the Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner on Dec. 18, 2021.
PHILLIPS — At their November meeting, the AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary voted to spend $300 for the purchase of 30 wreaths to be placed at veterans graves as part of the “Wreaths Across America Day” event on Dec. 18, 2021.
The Auxiliary members nationwide dedicate the day to laying donated wreaths at the various national cemeteries. The mission of the day is to Remember fallen U.S. veterans; Honor those who serve, and to Teach children the value of freedom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.