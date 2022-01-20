AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary

From left, AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary member Carol Lapp, driver Andy Sherry, Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan and member Mae Mattison, during the Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner on Dec. 18, 2021.

 Submitted photo

PHILLIPS — At their November meeting, the AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary voted to spend $300 for the purchase of 30 wreaths to be placed at veterans graves as part of the “Wreaths Across America Day” event on Dec. 18, 2021.

The Auxiliary members nationwide dedicate the day to laying donated wreaths at the various national cemeteries. The mission of the day is to Remember fallen U.S. veterans; Honor those who serve, and to Teach children the value of freedom.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments