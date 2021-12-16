AMVETS

From left, AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary member Marie Quinnell and Dolores Gradinjan, president, present a $500 check recently to Joseph Paul, a special investigative warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at the Park Falls Service Center. At right is Dana Janssen of the Dynamic Eagles 4-H Club, which raised $200 of the funds that will go to the Oconto River Kids youth organization in Mountain, Wisconsin.

 Contributed photo

PHILLIPS — The Oconto River Kids of Mountain were recently rewarded for their hard work and generosity over the summer.

At their November meeting the AMVETS Phillips Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary approved a $300 monetary donation to the Oconto River Kids, in addition to $200 that the Dynamic Eagles 4-H Club donated to the AMVETS chapter in September, according to a ladies auxiliary press release.

