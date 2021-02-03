...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.
&&
Alliant to shut down state's second-largest coal plant
