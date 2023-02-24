Alice L. Engel, age 93, of Park Falls, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023 with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born on April 19, 1929 in Park Falls, the daughter of Charles and Katheryn (Hilgart) Kelnhofer. On August 6, 1949, she married the love of her life, Ervin Engel. Together they raised their six children. She was a loving mother and her family always came first. Alice spent most of her time caring for her family by cooking delicious meals, baking special treats, sewing and crocheting. She worked from home winding custom fishing rods for Brule Fishing Rods while her children were young. Later she worked as a clerk for the Holiday Village store until her retirement. She had a passion for crafting, especially painting and rosemaling (rose-painting). She was known for her painted sleighs, milk cans and saw blades. Alice loved flowers and nature, particularly watching her birdfeeder, bunnies, deer and occasional bear. She enjoyed taking care of their beautiful home and farm, gardening, playing cards and snuggling with her special cat, Sophie. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and assisted the church as a greeter and Eucharistic Minister. Alice enjoyed dancing and traveling with her husband. Together they explored Texas, Utah, Alaska, Germany and won a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of almost 74 years Ervin Engel of Park Falls, by their (6) children; Perry (Sherry) Engel of Plover, WI., Doug Engel of Boerne, TX., Dawn Engel of Park Falls, Craig (Brenda) Engel of Boerne, TX., Cindy Engel of Southlake, TX., Scott (Sharon) Engel of Saratoga Springs, UT., (14) grandchildren; Tara, Kristi, Todd, Ben, Brooke, Blair, Alex, Luke, Conner, Isabella, Alexia, Sophia, Rachel, Jeremiah, (4) great-grandchildren; Taylor, Rylee, Cylas and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents, (4) brothers; Louie, Frank, Antone, Eugene, (2) sisters; Rosie and Irene.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.