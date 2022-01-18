Age 80 passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Wausau. She was born on April 24, 1941 in Park Falls, the daughter of Lee and Verna Behreandt. On September 6, 1961 she married Edward Schrader in Park Falls. Alene worked at Park Falls Memorial Hospital in Park Falls for 30 plus years as a housekeeper. She was known for her role as Mrs. Claus, which was her lifelong passion for making children and adults happy and keeping the Christmas spirit alive with her husband, Santa Claus.
She was survived by: Her Aunt who was like a sister, Ruth Burhans of Park Falls; (3) children:
