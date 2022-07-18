It is with profound sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our treasured mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, best friend, and inspiration, Agnes Schancer on July 9th, 2022 at the age of 75.

Agnes Runnheim was born on August 20, 1946 to Nikolai and Katherine Runnheim, in Ladysmith Wisconsin. She was raised on a small farm in Hawkins, Wisconsin alongside 11 siblings. It is this upbringing that would come to develop her strong sense of family and curiosity about the world around her.

