Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Agnes B. Pezl, 98, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Agnes was born on July 5, 1924 in the Town of Hackett, Price County to Joseph and Barbara (Janousek) France. She attended the Whitman “one room country school,” and graduated from Phillips High School in 1942. She married John F. “Jack” Pezl on September 7, 1946 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Phillips. He passed away on June 10, 2002.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments