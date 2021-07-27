The 79th annual Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair will be held Friday and Saturday, July 30-31. The fair is held at the Spirit Town Hall, 10 miles east of Ogema on Highway 86. Members from the Happy Hoboes, Hillbillies, Wilson Workers and Hamburg Hawks 4-H clubs will exhibit more than 300 entries at this year’s fair. Anja Lind is the reigning fair queen.
Friday evening is entry night. Judging begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Lunch will be available Saturday in the basement of the Town Hall from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Additional food including ice cream, soda and popcorn will be available for purchase throughout the day.
