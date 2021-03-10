The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board has announced that it has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant under the H-1B Rural Healthcare Grant Program to address rural health care workforce shortages in Wisconsin communities.
To address the workforce shortages, the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) will partner with the Bay Area Workforce Development Board, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, West Central Workforce Development Board, and Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin to expand, develop and provide employment and training in direct-patient health care occupations. Numerous post-secondary and employer partnerships also will contribute to the grant success.
