Protesters hold up the peace and justice signs through the car's sunroof in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fifteen people were arrested after a second night of violence erupted in Madison, with police firing tear gas as protesters again threw rocks and damaged store downtown stores following an earlier peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.

There were also Sunday night protests in Milwaukee and Racine, continuing a weekend of unrest both in Wisconsin and across the country in reaction to Floyd's death.

