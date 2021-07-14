The Price County Fairgrounds will be the site for the 12-annual Antique Tractor Show set to take place Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18.

The event will feature antique tractor displays, demos and tractor parades both days. Other antique farm machinery will be featured, as well as vendors, a bake sale, raffles, food and beverages, children’s activities and music by DJ Wylde Tymes.

