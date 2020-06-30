County Highway JJ

County Highway JJ is washed out by the Kinnickinnic River east of River Falls, Wis., Monday, June 29, 2020. Flash flooding made some roads impassable and forced some residents to evacuate their home in western Wisconsin where up to 6 inches of rain fell by Monday.

 Andrew Krueger/Minnesota Public Radio via AP

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — A 70-year-old man died Monday after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch as a western Wisconsin village grappled with hours of torrential rain that resulted in home evacuations and heavy floodwaters.

Gary Parent of Emerald, Wisconsin, was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan around 5:15 a.m. Monday when he drove into floodwaters that were sweeping across the road. He lost control and landed in the ditch, where the van became covered by water. Parent was rescued but later pronounced dead, the St. Croix Sheriff's Office said.

