PARK FALLS — The city of Park Falls, CN and Watco short line railroad transportation company have come to terms regarding a ownership transition of the historic Soo Line depot and surrounding property.

The city of Park Falls after years of working toward an agreement to acquire the property in order to preserve the structure and allow park development to occur, hashed out concerns with CN and Watco earlier this year. There was a delay to revisit concerns of the city’s insurance company, and the agreement for a transition of the property to the city is now in effect, according to Park Falls City Administrator Brentt Michalek on May 13. The city of Park Falls now has control of the historic depot and the transition will be considered permanent after five years.

