Ownership of the former Soo Line Depot as pictured here on May 12, 2023 is transitioning to the city of Park Falls from Watco short line railroad transportation company, along with nearby rail property that will allow renovation of the building and work to build a city park to begin.
The polished red oak grandeur is not longer visible in the main entry of the former Soo Line Depot on May 12, 2023. Now that ownership is transitioning to the city of Park Falls from Watco short line railroad transportation company, the work to restore the structure to museum quality will begin with a new roof.
Freight train and maintenance schedules still hang in the former Soo Line Depot on May 12, 2023. Now that ownership is transitioning to the city of Park Falls from Watco short line railroad transportation company, the work to restore the structure to museum quality will begin with a new roof.
A ticket window and hallway wait quietly for customer in the former Soo Line Depot on May 12, 2023. Now that ownership is transitioning to the city of Park Falls from Watco short line railroad transportation company, the work to restore the structure to museum quality will begin with a new roof.
The Soo Line Depot grand opening on April 6, 2013 as it appeared in this April 11, 1913 Park Falls Herald newspaper.
The original, privately built depot that served the area for 25 year prior to the Soo Line Depot that opened on April 6, 1913, as pictured here in the Nov. 8, 1912 Park Falls Herald.
PARK FALLS — The city of Park Falls, CN and Watco short line railroad transportation company have come to terms regarding a ownership transition of the historic Soo Line depot and surrounding property.
The city of Park Falls after years of working toward an agreement to acquire the property in order to preserve the structure and allow park development to occur, hashed out concerns with CN and Watco earlier this year. There was a delay to revisit concerns of the city’s insurance company, and the agreement for a transition of the property to the city is now in effect, according to Park Falls City Administrator Brentt Michalek on May 13. The city of Park Falls now has control of the historic depot and the transition will be considered permanent after five years.
