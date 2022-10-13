After a day of fishing the Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes in Sawyer County on Sept. 17, Glen Balsavich and JD Draxler of Park Falls found that their total 15.45 pound catch of five largemouth bass was good enough for first place in the Tom Turner Memorial Classic.

There were a total of 21 anglers in 11 boats who participated in the Northwoods fall classic. Participation in the tournament was by invitation only, with anglers having to earn entry by being a club member and having fished a minimum number of regular club tournaments.

