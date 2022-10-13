Tom Duffy with the 4.60 pound largemouth bass and another second place catch on Sept. 17, as part of the Tom Turner Memorial Classic, an invitational tournament on the Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes in Sawyer County. Duffy and his partner Jeff Strand, both of Hayward, caught five bass totaling 14.77 pounds and tied for second place.
Erich Karrasch, of Park Falls, with a 3.5 pound largemouth bass, one of the five he caught with partner Skip Sommerfeldt, totaling 14.09 pounds and good enough for fourth place in the Tom Turner Memorial Classic, an invitational tournament on the Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes in Sawyer County on Sept. 17.
Skip Sommerfeldt, of Park Falls, with one of the five largemouth bass he caught with partner Erich Karrasch, totaling 14.09 pounds and good enough for fourth place in the Tom Turner Memorial Classic, an invitational tournament on the Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes in Sawyer County on Sept. 17.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
After a day of fishing the Tiger Cat Chain of Lakes in Sawyer County on Sept. 17, Glen Balsavich and JD Draxler of Park Falls found that their total 15.45 pound catch of five largemouth bass was good enough for first place in the Tom Turner Memorial Classic.
There were a total of 21 anglers in 11 boats who participated in the Northwoods fall classic. Participation in the tournament was by invitation only, with anglers having to earn entry by being a club member and having fished a minimum number of regular club tournaments.
