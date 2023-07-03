PARK FALLS — With the major hurdles of acquiring railroad property ownership out of the way, the city of Park Falls is ready to follow through on its signature park. The city is currently showing renderings at summer public events to showcase the structures and amenities along with a new parks committee and director.

The city of Park Falls came to terms with Watco short line railroad transportation company for ownership transition of the historic Soo Line depot and surrounding property in May, said Park Falls City Administrator Brentt Michalek. The land includes portions of the park area and ownership will qualify the project for grant funds and the $4.3 million Old Abe Memorial Park development can move forward to hopefully be completed in late 2024 or into 2025.

  

