...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BAYFIELD,
SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS, NORTHWESTERN IRON, NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN,
ASHLAND, NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND NORTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES THROUGH 600
PM CDT...
At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Madeline Island, to
Sanborn, to near Round Lake, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Marengo around 500 PM CDT.
Chippewa Flowage East around 515 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Mellen.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PARK FALLS — With the major hurdles of acquiring railroad property ownership out of the way, the city of Park Falls is ready to follow through on its signature park. The city is currently showing renderings at summer public events to showcase the structures and amenities along with a new parks committee and director.
The city of Park Falls came to terms with Watco short line railroad transportation company for ownership transition of the historic Soo Line depot and surrounding property in May, said Park Falls City Administrator Brentt Michalek. The land includes portions of the park area and ownership will qualify the project for grant funds and the $4.3 million Old Abe Memorial Park development can move forward to hopefully be completed in late 2024 or into 2025.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.