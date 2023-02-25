...Wintry mix of precipitation Monday morning...
.A winter storm will affect northwest Wisconsin on Monday,
bringing mixed precipitation. A period of freezing rain is likely
early Monday morning before precipitation mixes with rain and
sleet around midday and switches to snow by Monday afternoon. Ice
accumulations to one quarter of an inch may be possible through
Monday morning, especially for southern portions of Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price counties.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to
one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The saw mill building of Park Falls Hardwoods as it appears on Feb. 25, the day after a Friday night fire burned much of the interior. Two fire departments responded to the call at 143 5th Ave. N. The cause is not yet known.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
