PARK FALLS — It’s hard to believe but Park Falls Elementary School, not to mention Chequamegon School District, has not had a parent-teacher organization for several years — until the 2022-23 school year. The organizers of the new Chequamegon Elementary School PTO hope to grow from the successful impact of their first year to include the Glidden campus in 2023-24.

“We are just a group of parents who got together,” said Arielle Hilgart, PTO president. “We wanted to get the parents more connected to the school and kind of bridge family and school and education, to get parents inside the school. So we decided to just do some fun family nights.”

  

