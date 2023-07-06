Chequamegon PTO Vice President Amy Kaehn helps to distribute the bus-shaped cookies to parents and children attending the PTO Family Fun Night on April 25, 2023, which included an appreciation ceremony for school bus drivers on the occasion of National School Bus Drivers’ Day.
Chequamegon Elementary PTO President Arielle Hilgart, who is also an early childhood special education teacher, addresses dozens of parents and children who were present to honor their school bus drivers on April 28, 2023.
Chequamegon PTO Vice President Amy Kaehn helps to distribute the bus-shaped cookies to parents and children attending the PTO Family Fun Night on April 25, 2023, which included an appreciation ceremony for school bus drivers on the occasion of National School Bus Drivers’ Day.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegon Elementary PTO President Arielle Hilgart, who is also an early childhood special education teacher, addresses dozens of parents and children who were present to honor their school bus drivers on April 28, 2023.
PARK FALLS — It’s hard to believe but Park Falls Elementary School, not to mention Chequamegon School District, has not had a parent-teacher organization for several years — until the 2022-23 school year. The organizers of the new Chequamegon Elementary School PTO hope to grow from the successful impact of their first year to include the Glidden campus in 2023-24.
“We are just a group of parents who got together,” said Arielle Hilgart, PTO president. “We wanted to get the parents more connected to the school and kind of bridge family and school and education, to get parents inside the school. So we decided to just do some fun family nights.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.