The Park Falls Police Department provided an incident response report for the week of Feb. 14-19, 2022.
In general the department issued four snow removal warnings, responded to three phone/text harassment complaints, one barking dog complaint, three assist other agency requests, one abandoned 911 call, and performed two welfare checks.
Feb. 16
Responded to a report of a vehicle struck while parked in an alley in the 100 block of 4th Avenue South. The driver of the striking vehicle could not be located. The damage appeared to be in excess of reporting limits.
A student was discovered in possession of a vaping cartridge at Chequamegon School District. The student was cited and parents were notified.
A student of Chequamegon School District was placed in emergency detention after investigating reports of threats and with the consultation of Price County Human Services.
A student of Chequamegon School District was cited for disorderly conduct.
Located a teen runaway and returned the juvenile to the parent’s home.
Feb. 17
Responded to property damage to a motor vehicle complaint at a 2nd Avenue North residence. The damage appeared to be in excess of $1,000.
Responded to a call from an individual who claimed to have been “kicked out” of the residence without an eviction notice. The matter was referred to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Feb. 18
Assisted Price County Sheriff’s Office in serving a search warrant at Park Falls residence. A male subject was placed under arrest on numerous charges.
Arrested a driver for OWI — second offense, following a traffic stop for driving without headlights after dark on Wisconsin 13. The driver was also placed on a probation hold and transported to the Price County Jail.
Feb. 19
A dog-at-large was located at Boyer Road and Wisconsin 13. After an investigation the officer determined a possible criminal charge and referred the matter to the Price County Sheriff’s Office.
Responded to a domestic complaint involving an individual who was reporting problems with a person living above a business in the 200 block of Division Street. The officer discussed the procedures for eviction with the individual.
Responded to a keep-the-peace request at an apartment on the 200 block of Division Street.
Responded to a breaking and entering complaint. The caller did not want to pursue charges.
Arrested an individual for probation violations after responding to a complaint about someone causing problems at an apartment. The individual was heavily intoxicated and departed the home on a snowmobile. The suspect was located at a Lymantown neighborhood residence.
