The Park Falls Common Council held its reorganizational meeting on April 18, where new members and reelected members were sworn in after the Spring Election.

Mayor Tara Tervort was sworn in to replace outgoing Mayor Michael Bablick who did not seek reelection. The downtown business owner defeated former city alderman Joseph Oskvarek in the Spring Election.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments