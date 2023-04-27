From left, Park Falls Common Council Alderpersons Michael Mader, Dixie Weidman, Terry Wilson, Daniel Greenwood, Mayor Tara Tervort, and Alderpersons Anthony Thier, Dina Bukachek, Dennis Wartgow and James Corbett after new and reelected members were sworn in at the council reorganization meeting on April 18, 2023.
Park Falls Mayor Tara Tervorts, left, takes the oath of office from City Clerk Michelle Smith at the April 18 Common Council reorganizational meeting. Tervorts was elected to succeed Mayor Michael Bablick who did not seek reelection.
From left, Park Falls Ward 4 Alderman Michael Mader, Ward 3 Alderwoman Dixie Weidman, Ward 2 Alderman Terry Wilson, and Ward 1 Alderman Daniel Greenwood take the oath of office from City Clerk Michelle Smith at the April 18 Common Council reorganizational meeting.
From left, Park Falls Common Council Alderpersons Michael Mader, Dixie Weidman, Terry Wilson, Daniel Greenwood, Mayor Tara Tervort, and Alderpersons Anthony Thier, Dina Bukachek, Dennis Wartgow and James Corbett after new and reelected members were sworn in at the council reorganization meeting on April 18, 2023.
Submitted photo
Park Falls Mayor Tara Tervorts, left, takes the oath of office from City Clerk Michelle Smith at the April 18 Common Council reorganizational meeting. Tervorts was elected to succeed Mayor Michael Bablick who did not seek reelection.
Submitted photo
From left, Park Falls Ward 4 Alderman Michael Mader, Ward 3 Alderwoman Dixie Weidman, Ward 2 Alderman Terry Wilson, and Ward 1 Alderman Daniel Greenwood take the oath of office from City Clerk Michelle Smith at the April 18 Common Council reorganizational meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.