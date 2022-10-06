Park Falls Fire Department

Members of the Park Falls Volunteer Fire Department at the fire station, where they will host an open house to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 8.

 Tom LaVenture / PCT

The Park Falls Fire Department will hold a Fire Prevention Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the fire station, 400 4th Ave. S., Park Falls. The annual event coincides with National Fire Prevention Week.

The event is free and open to the public to include a free luncheon sponsored by State Farm Insurance, a prize wheel and door prizes, and educational activities for all ages. The event will also serve as a meet and greet with the firefighters and members of the Park Falls Police Department and Park Falls Ambulance Service.

