...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft. For the Gale Watch,
northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts around 40 kt and waves 6
to 9 ft possible.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM CST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
....A WINTRY MIX AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...
A light wintry mix, including freezing drizzle, will be possible
early Friday evening before the precipitation switches to all
snow with a strong cold frontal passage Friday night. A light
glaze and snowfall totals of a dusting to around an inch will be
possible. Strong northwest winds will develop Friday evening and
cause blowing snow, colder temperatures, and reduced visibility
to a half mile or less.
A Winter Weather Advisory may be necessary Friday night. Please
monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for
further statements.
1 of 5
Chequamengon High School Madrigal Singers perform holiday carols for the community in attendance for the annual Park Falls Christmas Tree Lighting at Triangle Park on Dec. 1.
Kaydin Dahlgren, 4, son of Jake and Lisa Dahlgren of Butternut, is all smiles as he sits between Santa and Mrs Klause at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at Triangle Park on Dec. 1 in Park Falls.
Chequamengon High School Madrigal Singers perform holiday carols for the community in attendance for the annual Park Falls Christmas Tree Lighting at Triangle Park on Dec. 1.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Santa and Mrs Klause greet children after arriving at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at Triangle Park on Dec. 1 in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kaydin Dahlgren, 4, son of Jake and Lisa Dahlgren of Butternut, is all smiles as he sits between Santa and Mrs Klause at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event at Triangle Park on Dec. 1 in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Chequamegon High School Pep Band performs at the annual Park Falls Christmas Tree Lighting at Triangle Park on Dec. 1.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Chequamegon High School Pep Band performs at the annual Park Falls Christmas Tree Lighting at Triangle Park on Dec. 1.
PARK FALLS — The annual city Christmas Tree Lighting at Triangle Park looked a bigger and brighter this year with a little bit more of everything.
The event, hosted by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, took place at an expanded Triangle Park and the Chequamegon School District sent the Pep Band along with the Madrigal Singers who have set the tone with holiday chorals for the tree lighting, long with Sant and Mrs. Clause arriving in an ultra UTV.
