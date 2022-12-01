PARK FALLS — The annual city Christmas Tree Lighting at Triangle Park looked a  bigger and brighter this year with a little bit more of everything.

The event, hosted by the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, took place at an expanded Triangle Park and the Chequamegon School District sent the Pep Band along with the Madrigal Singers who have set the tone with holiday chorals for the tree lighting, long with Sant and Mrs. Clause arriving in an ultra UTV.

