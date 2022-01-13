On behalf of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, I’d like to say how thankful we are to be able to communicate with you through our local newspaper. This avenue has permitted us to deliver information to you first hand.
In the past, email has been the trusted method. However, we found many chamber members were only skimming emails or due to time restraints, were not reading them at all. This also did not allow residents or visitors the same information.
Though the chamber of commerce is a group of businesses, clubs and organizations working toward the betterment of the community, it is imperative that we are all on the same page, equipped with the same knowledge. If you are a member of the community with a desire to be part of it, contact the chamber office. We are always looking for volunteers.
The board meeting this week is going to be a busy one. We are finalizing the offer for our chosen candidate to fill the executive director position. If all goes as planned this week, I will have great news for you before the end of the month. We will also be voting on new officers and welcoming our new board members to their first official meeting.
We want to welcome Shannon Greenwood, the new director of the Park Falls Ambassadors. During the other two and a half seasons of the year, Shannon and her husband Dan operate the Park Falls Country Club. Weekdays, you can find her in the Park Falls Community Development Corporation office, within the front corridor of Northwoods Community Credit Union. Her bright positivity and extensive knowledge of the area make her a wonderful choice to lead a fresh troop of ambassadors through the streets of our growing city.
Do you remember the days when you were a child and your parents wanted an explanation? Whether you were guilty of misbehavior or not, it was the shuffling of the feet, the scratching of the brow and a frenzy of delicate butterflies commencing a WWE smack down in your belly. That is how I feel about telling you the next item.
We, the board of directors, believed we were through the woods regarding the hardships we faced beginning in August of 2021. As they say, “Stay in your seat until the end of the ride.”
The individual being brought up on charges for the misappropriation of chamber funds also canceled our carnival for Flambeau Rama 2022. Despite several conversations with the carnival owner, discussing the signed two year contract we held in our hands, he had taken another booking and the deposit; excusing himself and the carnival from their obligation.
The rollercoaster we have been riding the past couple of weeks is not one I would recommend. We reached out to Jayme Buttke, Wisconsin Associations of Fairs, who provided us with a list of all the carnivals and their contact information. I called a few with no success. The lion’s share fell on board member Katie Frieburger, who reached out to every single carnival on the list. No luck.
Katie Frieburger, Kayla Myers and I exhausted all avenues. The feeling of defeat needed to be extinguished. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to stop kicking that dead horse so you can focus on greener pastures.
The first thing we started working on is restoring some of the history of Flambeau Rama. In the birthing stages of this late summer celebration, canoe races were a main event. Thanks to Silly Goose Silent Sports owner/operator Sarah Pritzl, the canoe races will return to Flambeau Rama in 2022. We are looking to immediately form a committee to assist her with the planning, ideas and tasks. If you are interested, stop in Silly Goose Silent Sports Thursday through Sunday, or contact the chamber office. If you would like to participate in the races, contact the chamber office after February.
Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce members will soon be receiving a list of all chamber events for the year. The dates will also be available. You will be invited to review the list and choose which events to sponsor and/or participate in. This will help budget your monetary donations and plan ahead to participate in up-coming events.
Some have inquired as to why the chamber board has been tight-lipped regarding the embezzlement charges against our former treasurer. Though several news outlets have given her name and charges are available on-line, those charges did not include the chamber of commerce. The investigation concerning the chamber is now wrapped up and awaiting filing within the district attorney’s office.
Though this person has already admitted guilt and is being processed, the board of directors would like to respect the family with our silence. More often than not, crime brings more devastation to loved ones than the loss we suffered, though great, as a chamber. We can recover, and we will. It is necessary to allow our justice system to apply the appropriate consequence to the crime while not radiating those consequences beyond the offender.
As we brave the bitter January temperatures, trail groomer Ron Yunk has declared,”…all Park Falls snowmobile trails are immaculate!” Getting back into the groomer after fueling up at Kwik Trip, I watched him pull away. Lifting my BOSS plow back into place and pulling onto Wisconsin 13, I wondered if those trail groomers have any idea how important they are to the wheel of commerce in our little snowmobile town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.