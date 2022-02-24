What do you want to be when you grow up?
Do you remember that question posed to you as a child? Did you want to be a fireman, police officer, banker or a beautician? This ponderance has to be the first philosophical question presented before the mind of a youngster. What will I do? (Action) What will I be? (Character) Both questions combined, forced us to ask, “What will I become?” (Here Lies Jon Doe)
While visiting with area business owners, the greatest problem is a lack of employees. A friendly facebook thread suggested it was a lack of a fair wage. In some cases, that can be true.
Several businesses stated they cannot offer a fair wage to people who do not apply. It is not as much a lack of employees as it is a lack of applicants. Businesses and members take advantage of the local Concentrated Employment Program office, social media and job websites to make opportunities available. However, some company’s report that months can go by without more than three people applying. This was an average number, with some even companies reporting seeing even fewer applicants.
The tragic message of the statistics is self-evident. Somebody stopped asking that first important question. Did children begin to believe or see examples set that made them conclude there is no expectation or interest in their life?
As in everything, we can race to the political soapbox and blame it on free money or government spending. That’s for you to decide. What we do know is what we have personally done to encourage those under our influence. It may seem like small talk, but to that young person, they are hearing that they are acknowledged and have a role in society.
Goal oriented children are not planted by accident. They are seeds sown by the fruit others leave behind.
If you are reading this and feel you may have missed that time in your life when options were available to you, I can assure you that it is never too late. A couple of years ago I met a young man who was admittedly addicted to meth. He existed in a terrible living situation and had given up.
Recently I ran into the same man and saw a noticeable change. I asked him if remembered me. He did, and then shared with me his journey of recovery, how well he was doing and that he loved his job. Growth can often be slow or even seem to stop, but it never ceases to be available until we are dead.
We can see an influx of applicants who want to re-enter the job of life. The challenge goes back to raising morale, something your Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to through local family events and entertainment.
It’s time to invite you to mark your calendars for the Park Falls Easter event, April 15-16. There will be a free movie at the Park Theatre on both days, along with a free basket and goodies from area sponsors for registered children under age 10. To sponsor this event email director@parkfalls.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.