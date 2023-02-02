The Park Falls Common Council approved $25,000 in service agreements with MSA Professional Services at the meeting on Jan. 23. MSA is the contracted engineering firm for the city of Park Falls.

The MSA Professional Services agreements that were approved include $15,000 for creation of a Tax Increment District (TID) No. 6; $5,000 for TID Services for all of 2023; and $5,000 for non-TID services in 2023, according to Shannon Greenwood, executive assistant for the city of Park Falls.

