PARK FALLS — The city of Park Falls Common Council adopted the 2023 budget at the Dec. 12 regular meeting. The city levied a $1,538,000 tax upon the current tax roll and to spread additional certified state, county and school tax levies upon the current tax roll.

The approval includes an additional $64,206 expenditure over the previous draft budget for a revised joint emergency medical services district and ambulance services with Flambeau Hospital, Inc., doing business as Marshfield Medical Center – Park Falls. The city is one of 11 area communities with separate MMC-Park Falls agreements that are calculated based on population size and other factors.

