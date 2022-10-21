Jets Packers Football

New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

 AP Photo/Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks.

The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb hurt his left ankle during the Packers' 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

