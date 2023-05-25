...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Price Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Park Falls Police Officers Seth Fohr and Nancy Dehmlow receive the annual Packers Protect & Serve Award from Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, at right, and alumnus LeRoy Butler during a luncheon and award presentation at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village in Green Bay on May 15, 2023.
PARK FALLS — Two Park Falls Police officers were among 14 other law enforcement statewide to be honored with the annual Packers Protect & Serve Award on May 15. Officers Seth Fohr and Nancy Dehmlow were recognized for actions that saved the life of Derek Chambers, a semi-retired professional glass artist who collapsed in his Park Falls home due to a carbon monoxide leak in November 2022.
Fohr and Dehmlow were the responding officers and entered the residence without regard to their personal safety and searched until finding Chambers unconscious, according to the account. The officers were inhaling carbon monoxide as they moved Chambers outside where he started breathing again. Both officers and Chambers were all treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.
