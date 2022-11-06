GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday for the first time since the season's opening week.

Barnes left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota. Barnes' return should boost a defense that will be missing All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit (1-6) due to a knee injury.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments