...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM
CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Les Dodge, owner of Northern Comfort Systems Specialists, stands by a newly acquired service truck while talking about his belief in the importance of community building as a responsibility of business — as much as profit.
Les Dodge, owner of Northern Comfort Systems Specialists, stands by a newly acquired service truck while talking about his belief in the importance of community building as a responsibility of business — as much as profit.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Les Dodge, owner of Northern Comfort Systems Specialists, talks about his belief in the importance of community building as a responsibility of business — as much as profit.
PHILLIPS — The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual Citizen and Business of the Year honorees that will be presented at the chamber’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 14. Jennie Kleinhans is the citizen of the year, and Northern Comfort Systems Specialists owned by Les Dodge is the Business of the Year.
Northern Comfort Systems Specialists has been owned by Les Dodge since 2012. He takes commitment to the community seriously, contributing annually to several local organizations including Loggers United Booster Club, Phillips Aquatic Foundation, Phillips Flurry, Czech Slovak Fest, Price County Rodeo, and Price County 4-H, according to the announcement.
