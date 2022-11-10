PHILLIPS — The Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual Citizen and Business of the Year honorees that will be presented at the chamber’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 14. Jennie Kleinhans is the citizen of the year, and Northern Comfort Systems Specialists owned by Les Dodge is the Business of the Year.

Northern Comfort Systems Specialists has been owned by Les Dodge since 2012. He takes commitment to the community seriously, contributing annually to several local organizations including Loggers United Booster Club, Phillips Aquatic Foundation, Phillips Flurry, Czech Slovak Fest, Price County Rodeo, and Price County 4-H, according to the announcement.

