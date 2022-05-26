OXBO — The Oxbo Wood Tick Races tradition was kept alive and was bigger than ever, according to regulars who attended the 41st annual event at Oxbo Resort on May 27. The race is always the Saturday of the week before the Memorial Day Weekend.

For resort owners Jason and Niki Gerwing, and Adam Kedrowski, it is one of the more important events of the year in many ways for the resort but also for the community and participants who come from all over the region. It is a significant event this year as The Oxbo Resort turned 100 years old.

