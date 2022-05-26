Helen Melendez watches from left as Dave Shanks, center, of Loretta, prepares his wood tick, “Tick Tack,” in first race of the 41st Wood Tick Races tournament against Matthew Renken, of Merrill, and his tick, “Woody Johnson” at Oxbo Resort on May 21. Woody won the race and Tick Tack fell to the ceremonial hammer.
Blake Schmidt, 6, and his sister Layla, 9, sell wood ticks that they collected to participants of the Wood Tick Races on May 21 at Oxbo Resort, with the funds going to support the event. The two are children of Jason and Monica Schmidt of Park Falls.
Helen Melendez watches from left as Dave Shanks, center, of Loretta, prepares his wood tick, “Tick Tack,” in first race of the 41st Wood Tick Races tournament against Matthew Renken, of Merrill, and his tick, “Woody Johnson” at Oxbo Resort on May 21. Woody won the race and Tick Tack fell to the ceremonial hammer.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Blake Schmidt, 6, and his sister Layla, 9, sell wood ticks that they collected to participants of the Wood Tick Races on May 21 at Oxbo Resort, with the funds going to support the event. The two are children of Jason and Monica Schmidt of Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
With the ATV trails now open, several area riding clubs and individual riders make the trek to Oxbo Resort on May 27 to attend the 41st annual Wood Tick Races.
OXBO — The Oxbo Wood Tick Races tradition was kept alive and was bigger than ever, according to regulars who attended the 41st annual event at Oxbo Resort on May 27. The race is always the Saturday of the week before the Memorial Day Weekend.
For resort owners Jason and Niki Gerwing, and Adam Kedrowski, it is one of the more important events of the year in many ways for the resort but also for the community and participants who come from all over the region. It is a significant event this year as The Oxbo Resort turned 100 years old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.