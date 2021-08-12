Well, I did it. I sang two songs at the Open Mic at the Flambeau Rama Craft Fair with my good buddy Max Marvin.
When I hear music, I can’t hardly help but tap my foot and sing along. I have always admired those souls that have the guts to get up there and entertain the rest of us. I think this goes back to my dad singing to us while bouncing along in the pulp truck. He was a fan of Hank Williams and therefore, we heard Your Cheatin’ Heart and Hey, Good Lookin’ and others. It wasn’t until after he died that I learned he took his turn at playing guitar and singing in taverns with one of his buddies. How I would have loved to have heard that.
I have enjoyed Max Marvin’s talents for some time, listening to him mostly at Vichy’s Pub in Park Falls. He sings and plays guitar, mostly country music. We also follow other locals—Jake Balzar, Twisted Whisker, Reunited.
My cousin, Dan Kronberger, and his son, Shane, perform regularly together in the band, Iron Mule. Shane is also making quite a name for himself performing on his own. Not only does this insanely talented guy play any instrument put in front of him, but he also sings and writes his own music. I am in awe.
Before my performance with Max, I was a ball of nerves to say the least. In fact, I went out to my car in the parking lot and played the songs over and over, wailing at the top of my lungs, and praying the lyrics were taking hold and wouldn’t leave me stranded during the performance. I’m sure many people walked past my car wondering what was up with the crazy lady and the loud music.
I didn’t eat a thing beforehand for fear I would upchuck in front of everyone.
Well, anyway, 1:00 struck on the clock and it was time. I willed my knees to stop knocking, my heart to stop thumping like a bass drum, my hands to stop shaking, and my lungs to fill, opened my mouth and let it fly. But I have to say, once the music started, I was taken over and the words and notes flowed. Of course, Max was a good partner to have. After, I received good feedback from friends and family, but then again, they are friends and family. Still, it was much appreciated.
Way back in eighth grade, we had a new choir teacher who insisted we try out in order to be in choir. Suddenly, that year, it wasn’t simply a class everyone could take and if you didn’t make the cut, you had to sit in study hall, and everyone knew it was because you didn’t make it to choir. Well, guess what, I spent that hour every day in study hall. So, now having sung in public,I say ungraciously, take that Mrs. Bast!
Anyway, it’s good to step out of your comfort zone every now and then. Do something that scares the beejeebers out of you. If anything, you learn what you are capable of. This is where a good sense of humor comes in handy. Being able to laugh at yourself can be ever so entertaining—and I crack myself up quite often.
To those that can get on stage, perform with no qualms whatsoever, and entertain the rest of us, spreading happiness along the way, I salute you!
